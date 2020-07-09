Ellevest Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 62.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 76,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $751,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Equity Residential by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after buying an additional 276,630 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Equity Residential by 14.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.56.

EQR opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.