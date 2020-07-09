Ellevest Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

