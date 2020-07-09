Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.