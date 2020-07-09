Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.