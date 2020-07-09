Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

