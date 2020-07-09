Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 216,253 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $90,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.