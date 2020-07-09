Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,636,486 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,636,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,841,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.