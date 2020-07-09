Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $131,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

