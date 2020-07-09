Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279,558 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $138,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $54.33 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76.

