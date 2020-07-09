Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 124,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $103,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

