Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $89,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.57 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.