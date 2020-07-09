Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,370,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,399 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $160,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

