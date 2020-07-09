First American Trust FSB Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First American Trust FSB cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

