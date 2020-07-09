First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,097,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 191,178 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.