Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,746 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,591,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

