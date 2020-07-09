Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

