Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

INTC opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

