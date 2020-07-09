Fulton Bank N. A. Buys New Position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,719.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

RDY opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

