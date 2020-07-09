Fulton Bank N. A. Buys Shares of 3,670 Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3,212.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 268,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 202,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

NSP stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

