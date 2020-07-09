Fulton Bank N. A. Invests $217,000 in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,324 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Masco by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Masco by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 126,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Masco from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

