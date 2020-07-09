Fulton Bank N. A. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

