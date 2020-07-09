General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 538,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.98 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $64.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,128. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.