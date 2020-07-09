Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 21,436 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of WNS worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in WNS in the first quarter worth $77,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in WNS in the first quarter worth $219,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WNS in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WNS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of WNS opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

