Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Copa worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Copa by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,456,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,259,000 after buying an additional 409,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,033,000 after buying an additional 513,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,039,000 after buying an additional 293,675 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,316,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after buying an additional 136,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Copa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 823,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,013,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. Copa had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $595.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Copa to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

