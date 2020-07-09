Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 928 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 52.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

