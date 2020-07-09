Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 9,006 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $7,688,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

