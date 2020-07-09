Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2,430.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $201,031.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,921,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,672 shares of company stock valued at $585,438. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGM opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $645.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

