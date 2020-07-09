HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.