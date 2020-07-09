HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes $203,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,310 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 504,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,335,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 439,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 417,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $54.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.