Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1,236.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,805 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

HSIC stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

