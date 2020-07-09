HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $9,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 70.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 175.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Entegris by 110.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 120,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $64.90.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

