HighTower Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.