HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 691,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 188.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 459,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 300,208 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.55 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.