HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $58.67 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

