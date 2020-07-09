Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,012 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $153,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Hologic by 5,553.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,440 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hologic by 689.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $34,864,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hologic by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,445,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,481,000 after purchasing an additional 787,819 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

