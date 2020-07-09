IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,936 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $509,327,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

