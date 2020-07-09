IBM Retirement Fund Has $718,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of CTSH opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

