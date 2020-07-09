IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,438 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.