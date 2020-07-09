IBM Retirement Fund Sells 344 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

