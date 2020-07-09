IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

