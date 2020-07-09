Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Given New $56.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMMU. Barclays started coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

