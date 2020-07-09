Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth $257,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 21.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 91.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 106.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

