Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 398,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,510,000 after purchasing an additional 344,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,570,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,203,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,554,000.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

