Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,199,000 after buying an additional 57,894 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

