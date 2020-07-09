Invesco Ltd. Invests $4.77 Million in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Eidos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of -0.27. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIDX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

