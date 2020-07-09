iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

