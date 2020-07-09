JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 56.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 57.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 5.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:IX opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

