JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBE stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.21.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

