Legend Biotech Corporation to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.94) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.94) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCVX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

In other Legend Biotech news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00.

About Legend Biotech

Vaxcyte, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate, and complex antigen-based vaccines. The company has a license to Sutro Biopharma's Xpress CF platforms for cell free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation. Vaxcyte, Inc was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc in May, 2020.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.