Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of APO opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $21,776,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,920. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

